Wake Up Call: McDermott to Shutter Seoul Office, 2nd Foreign Firm to Leave
July 15, 2019
- Chicago-based McDermott Will & Emery is closing its Seoul branch, amidst plans by the South Korean government to cancel the firm’s license to operate a foreign legal consultant office in the city, according to reports that say McDermott is the second global firm to withdraw from the market in recent months. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett re-located its Korea practice to Hong Kong last November. (The Asian Lawyer via Law.com)
- A Korean press report cites unnamed lawyers in McDermott’s office who said the firm decided to close the Seoul office due to disappointing sales. McDermott and Simpson Thacher were among several foreign firms that entered Seoul when the government eased restrictions in 2012. The Korean report cites some analysts as saying the outlook for foreign firms has dimmed as foreign investment in the country has decreased. Nevertheless, the city still has 28 foreign firms, including 22 U.S. firms. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer opened an office in Seoul in February and Shearman & Sterling launched an office in the city last year. (Lawtimes.co.kr)
- The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether Johnson & Johnson lied to the public about possible cancer risks of its talcum powder. The company already faces thousands of lawsuits and a regulatory investigation over allegations that its Baby Powder talc was responsible for patients’ ovarian cancer or mesothelioma. (BLAW)
- Despite modest gains elsewhere in the legal profession, women remain largely underrepresented in U.S. Supreme Court advocacy, and a leaky “pipeline” bodes poorly for future improvement. Eight arguments were presented by women in Big Law this term, compared to 51 by men, new data show. (BLAW via BLB)
- U.S. officials approved a record $5 billion privacy settlement with Facebook Inc. to resolve the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Some lawmakers and privacy advocates said the fine is too low for a company that had almost $56 billion in revenue last year. (BLAW, BN)
- U.S. law firm leaders are still upbeat about the legal industry’s overall outlook for the second half of 2019, though slightly less confident than they were in the year’s first six months, according to a new survey from Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group. (American Lawyer)
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck partner Rich Benenson, who splits his time between the 50-year-old firm’s Washington and Denver offices, took over as its managing partner on July 1. Perkins Coie, Barnes & Thornburg, and Miller & Chevalier were among other major firms getting new leaders July 1. (The National Law Journal)
- Jeffrey Epstein’s Steptoe & Johnson attorney Reid Weingarten says his client has “substantial grounds” to challenge the federal child sex trafficking charges against his client. (BN via BLAW) Weingarten, a Steptoe partner based in New York and Washington, is considered one of the top white collar lawyers in the country. Epstein also has Mark Fernich, who defended Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo. (LawFuel)
- Gucci America Inc., advised by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, got preliminary court approval for a $1.2 million settlement that would end a proposed class action challenging the fees associated with its 401(k) plan. (BLAW)
- Davis Wright Tremaine client Miley Cyrus was ordered to go to mediation in a Jamaican songwriter’s New York copyright infringement case that contends her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop” rips off a song of his from the 1980s. (BLAW)
- An “experienced securities lawyer” from Arizona wrote phoney legal opinion letters to get brokers to accept restricted shares that he fraudulently said were freely trading, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday. (BLAW)
- Former Above the Law editor-in-chief David Latt says conditions in Big Law have improved for associates since he co-founded the legal blog in 2006. (Legal Speak via Law.com)
Lawyers, Law Firms
- The daughter of Norton Rose corporate finance partner Vincent Dunn is World Cup Soccer champ Crystal Dunn. (BLAW via BLB)
- Manatt, Phelps and Phillips said its client Sports USA, an independent syndicator of live play-by-play on radio, won a $2 million-plus award in an advertising breach-of-contract suit against Sun Broadcasting Group in L.A. Superior Court. (Manatt.com)
- A Connecticut attorney was arrested for failing to report the theft of six guns, after one of the stolen guns was used by a suspect who shot at a narcotics officer, according to reports. Police also seized 19 firearms from the 72-year-old. (ABA Journal)
Deals
- Fenwick & West advised MOBITV, which provides video delivery solutions, on its $50 million round of funding for international expansion of its pay TV delivery system. (Fenwick.com) (VentureBeat.com)
- Fenwick & West also represented Bolt, an online payment startup, on its its $68 million round of funding that the company plans to use to build its scale. (Fenwick.com)
Laterals, Moves, Promotions
- Squire Patton Boggs hired international arbitration lawyer Cameron Ford as a partner in Singapore. He’s a former senior counsel at Anglo-Australian mining multinational Rio Tinto. (SquirePatttonBoggs.com)
Legal Actions, Bankruptcies, Decisions
- The National Rifle Association and its foundation came under fresh government scrutiny Friday when Washington, D.C.’s, attorney general said he issued subpoenas in an investigation into whether the gun-rights group had violated nonprofit law. (BLAW)
